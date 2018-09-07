Viacom 18 to launch Kannada movie channel

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) To expand the horizon of movie-watching experience on television and bring back memories of some of the iconic Kannada films, Viacom 18 network is gearing up to launch a 24-hour Kannada movie channel.

The channel COLORS Kannada Cinema will be launched on September 24.

Making the announcement, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18 said in a statement, COLORS Kannada Cinema is an important addition and a first in genre expansion in the regional space.

“This demonstrates our strategic commitment to deepen and widen our presence as we drive regional growth aggressively. This move would help us to increase our market share, both in terms of viewership and revenue,” he said.

Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Kannada Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18, said: “With a robust library of over 450 films, we have strategically curated our movie line-up to appeal to a wide range of audience.”

“Going by the Brand philosophy, the family entertainment movie channel will usher in a fresh in-home cinematic experience for Kannadigas as it celebrates 84 years of the Sandalwood film industry with iconic classics, blockbusters, award-winning and latest films making it a premiere movie destination,” said Gundkal.

With a wide range of film including hits like “Gultoo” to timeless classics like “Gandhada Gudi” and “Sampattige Saval” among others; the channel has mix of content driven shows that revolve around behind the scenes, trivia around the film and sneak peak into houses of stars.

–IANS

