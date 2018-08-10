Viagra reference creeps into Goa children’s organisation website

Panaji, Aug 16 (IANS) Authorities at the Panaji-based Bal Bhavan, a government-funded centre for child development, has filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell of the Goa Police, after a post on its official website, about an inter-state cultural programme, contained references to Viagra, a well-known potency drug.

Speaking to reporters programme officer of Bal Bhavan Shashikant Panaji on Thursday said that unknown persons had hacked into the autonomous body’s website and inserted the “irrelevant word” into a post originally uploaded in 2017.

“We have filed a complaint with the Goa Police Cyber Cell on Thursday, complaining of hacking and insertion of obscene content,” Punaji said.

The objectionable content on the website www.goabalbhavan.in read: “Bal Bhavan Goa would be organising an inter-state cultural programme (festival of folk dances and folk music) on November cheapest place to buy viagra November 9 to November 10, 2017 at Ravindra Bhavan, Curchorem and Kala Academy Panaji respectively.”

An official at the Cyber Cell said the complaint from Bal Bhavan has been received and a preliminary enquiry is underway.

–IANS

maya/qd/sed