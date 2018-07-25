‘Vibrant Brampton’ festival this weekend

First things first, this is a free to attend festival open to the public and it’s a great opportunity for families to have a unique entertainment experience. This festival will have several great performances by notable performers including one Juno nominated artist at the Sheridan College July 27 to July 28.

Vibrant Brampton, organized by Arts and Culture Initiative of South Asia (ACISA), is an outdoor event that has multiple components including hands on workshops, Q-and-A panel discussions, a pre-event party, and a gala reception at Brampton City Hall Conservatory on July 26.

The festival will include performances by Juno Award nominee, Tony Singh and his band, Sirens of Shanti, and dance performances by over 200 performers including Cuban salsa dance workshops, Ukrainian dances, and an Indigenous performance by Aqua Niibi Waawaaskone.

This festival has an additional component — the Visual Arts festival at the Beaux Arts Brampton gallery till July 28 showcasing 25 artists from across the GTA, Montreal and India.

Families can expect to see a variety of food and shopping vendors, kids zone with bouncy castles, magic shows and face-painters. Partners such as the Canadian Blood Services and Stop Diabetes Foundation will also educate attendees on the need for blood donations and tips on controlling diabetes and healthy living.

Free workshops will also be available for families to participate in from copper wire artistry, to acrylic painting, to Cuban and Bollywood dance.

For more information visit www.vibrantbrampton.ca. -CINEWS