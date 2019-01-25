Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P. new Western Naval Command chief

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P. on Thursday took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command here. He succeeds Vice Admiral Girish Luthra upon his retirement.

At a ceremonial parade at Naval Air Station Shikra, the outgoing and incoming chiefs were accorded a guard of honour after which they proceeded to the headquarters of the Command for a formal take-over.

An alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam and the National Defence Academy, Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P. was commissioned in the Indian Navy in July 1981. As a specialist in missiles and gunnery, the Flag Officer has served onboard frontline warships of the Indian Navy and abroad.

He has the rare distinction of commanding six warships, including two foreign warships. These include guided missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile frigate INS Talwar, guided missile destroyers INS Mumbai and INS Mysore.

He has also been the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the Western Naval Command.

–IANS

