Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh is Navy’s new Chief of Personnel

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh has taken over as Chief of Personnel from Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar on December 2, the Indian Navy announced on Wednesday.

Commissioned on July 1, 1983, Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh is a qualified flying instructor with Master Green Instrument Rating. As a Flag Officer he has held appointments as assistant controller carrier project and assistant controller warship production and acquisition at the Ministry of Defence (Navy).

He was also Flag Officer Goa Area and Flag Officer Naval Aviation at Goa, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet at Mumbai, Chief of Staff at Headquarters Western Naval Command at Mumbai and Director General Project Seabird at the Ministry of Defence (Navy).

As Chief of Personnel he heads the Personnel Branch of the Indian Navy and is responsible for all personnel issues of the Navy’s service and civilian manpower, including induction, training, career management, discipline, pay and allowances.

Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar has been appointed as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee at the headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff, the statement said.

–IANS

sk/bc/bg