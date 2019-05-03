Vice Admiral visits naval base hit by cyclone Fani

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As the cyclone Fani hit the Indian Naval base and neighbouring areas, Vice Admiral Karambir Singh made an urgent visit to INS Chilka, regarded as the premier training establishment of the Navy, to assess the losses due to the natural disaster.

INS Chilka was struck by cyclone Fani along with the neighbouring villages of Odisha.

Singh assessed the situation and damage to the assets, men and material, during his approximately one-hour visit to the base and expressed confidence to in bring the normal routine back to the base soon.

He also appreciated the relief operation and medical assistance that the unit was rendering to the neighbouring villages. He said the naval ships were already at sea off Puri to render any humanitarian and disaster relief assistance, as necessary.

–IANS

rag/rs/pcj