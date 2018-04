Kochi, April 30 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took a ride in the Kochi Metro.

Passengers were surprised at the Maharajah station when Naidu boarded a train to the Edapally station. During the ride, he spoke to some passengers and Kochi Metro officials.

The Vice President arrived here on Sunday

