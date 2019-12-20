Vice President to dedicate LPG bottling plant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will dedicate a LPG bottling plant in Odisha’s Balangir district on December 27, said an official on Sunday.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has set up the new state of the art LPG bottling plant in the district with a total investment of Rs 103 crore.

It will be the company’s second new plant in Odisha. The company is already having a LPG bottling plant at Khurda, informed Atul Kumar, Regional LPG Manager, BPCL (East).

The plant is spread over 23 acres and have the capacity to produce 42 lakh cylinders per year, he added.

This plant will house facilities like 24 station electronic carousel, firewater tanks of 1853KL capacity each, filling and filled shed, 8 bay tank lorry decantation gantry and 3 x 300 MT (Metric Tons) mounded storage vessel.

This plant has been completed in a record 19 months. The foundation stone of the bottling plant was laid in May 2018 by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Balangir Plant once commissioned shall supply LPG cylinders to the consumers in 14 districts of Odisha-Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Sonepur Koraput, Malkangiri, Nowrangpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Raygada and Nuapada.

Notably, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have LPG bottling plants at Balasore, Jharsuguda, Khurda and Jatni. The bottling capacity in 2014 was 1.48 crore cylinders while it has increased to 2.96 crore cylinders in 2019, said a statement.

In addition to the proposed LPG bottling plant at Balangir, OMCs have plans to set up new plants at Khurda and Rayagada.

Odisha will have a total of 7 LPG bottling plants once all the new plants are completed. The bottling capacity will be 4.06 crores cylinders per annum, the statement said.

