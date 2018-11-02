Vicious environment prevailing: TMC leaders after meeting families of Tinsukia victims

Guwahati, Nov 4 (IANS) A vicious environment of “aggressive regionalism” is prevailing in the country, said a Trinamool Congress delegation that visited Dhala in Assam’s Tinsukia district, where militants gunned down five Bengali Hindus on November 1.

The four-member delegation comprising Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien, Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque and MLA Mahua Moitra visited the bereaved families on Sunday.

“The situation is really bad. In Gujarat, Biharis are expelled and in Assam Bengalis are targeted like this,” O’Brien told reporters in Dhala.

The TMC delegation also gave some monetary help to the bereaved families. “No amount of compensation will fill the void which the families of the deceased has suffered,” he said.

Mahua Moitra said that since 2014, a vicious atmosphere has been created in the country by subversive forces who have been trying to divide the people in the name of community and religion.

She was alluding to the coming to power of BJP’s Narendra Modi at the Centre.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that some vested interests are hell bent on creating a rift in the state.

To strengthen the sense of security among the people living in Assam, Sonowal said: “Everybody is safe in Assam, as the government machinery is on its toes round-the-clock to defeat any evil design.”

–IANS

ah/shs/bg