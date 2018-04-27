Vicky Kaushal waiting to meet Gulzar (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who features in Meghna Gulzar’s “Raazi”, has been missing a chance to meet the director’s celebrated father and writer Gulzar, who also penned songs for the film.

Vicky told IANS: “Gulzar saab came on the on the first day of the shoot where unfortunately I was not present. And after that, we got busy shooting and he did not appear on the set. I kept telling Meghna how I wish I could meet him.

“I thought of meeting him in one of the song sessions, but then I had to go to Amritsar just after finishing my ‘Raazi’ schedule to shoot my new film ‘Manmarziyaan’. I thought I will meet him at his house to play Holi. But that also did not happen… I so want to meet Gulzar saab.

“Now I am just hoping to see him in one of our screenings,” the actor added.

In “Raazi”, based on the book “Calling Sehmat”, Vicky plays a Pakistani Army officer. He features in the film with Alia Bhatt.

-*-

Aahana to spend birthday visiting Rumi’s roots

Actress Aahana Kumra wants to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday by visiting 13th-century poet Rumi’s hometown in Istanbul.

Being a lover of poetry, Aahana has been taking a lot of interest in the renowned poet’s writings.

Aahana said in a statement: “Travelling in the past few years by myself has made me realise that I’m in the best company possible because when you travel solo you realise a lot of things about yourself that you otherwise don’t understand because when you are travelling with other people you tend to go on other people’s plans.”

“On my birthday, I chose a place from where Rumi comes from because there is a cosmic connection that I have found. I’m a very hectic sort of a person and I believe he has helped me calm down. When I read his writings it really calms me down. So I’m really excited to go and see this magical place,” she added.

-*-

I don’t need to work hard on stage: Mika Singh

Livewire performer and singer Mika Singh, who has tracks like “Bas ek king”, “Mauja hi mauja”, “Ibn-e-batuta” and “Aaj ki party” to his credit, says he knows how to make people dance and so it makes his stage acts a cakewalk.

“I know how to make people dance. To make them dance, I don’t have to sing my hit numbers, I just have to say 1-2-3-4 and start… I’m so lucky that I don’t need to work hard on stage. Mera khada hona hi kafi hai (It is enough for me to just stand on the stage),” Mika tweeted on Monday

He also shared a video from his performance at the Summersault Festival in Pune.

–IANS

aru-ks/rb/vm