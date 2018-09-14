Vicky Kaushal’s no watch funda

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal says he doesn’t like to wear a watch while shooting for a project.

“I wear a watch only if my character demands it, otherwise I don’t like to wear one,” Vicky said in a statement.

The actor shared the trivia when he appeared on “Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua” hosted by comedienne Mallika Dua. The show is aired on TLC.

In the truth or dare round, Vicky refused to share remuneration details and preferred to eat red chilli powder.

Mallika says she is the “biggest Vicky Kaushal fan girl and been his fan since ‘Masaan'”.

“For me, he is the perfect hero which Bollywood needs. He is phenomenally versatile and so good that whatever he does inspires me. His energy motivates me to take it a notch higher and that’s what he did on our set as well. We had a ball of a time where he shared his childhood memory related to homemade food; his favourite dish, break-up story and some tips as well,” she added.

