Vicky Pattison ‘fighting battle’ with fiance

Los Angeles, Oct 24 (IANS) Reality TV star Vicky Pattison says she is facing hardships in her relationship with her fiance and actor John Noble.

In an interview to New Magazine, Pattison admitted that she is “fighting a battle” in her relationship after being plagued by rumours of strife following the death of her best friend Paul Burns and two of Noble’s grandparents’ passing earlier this year, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Before travelling to Dubai with Noble, she said: “We’re going to Dubai, so we’re out of the hardest bit. My birthday’s coming up, his birthday is coming up, so we’re on a nice run of seeing each other a lot. Everyone’s fighting a battle to make it work.”

Their loved-up display comes amid claims the couple, who got engaged in July 2017, were apparently not on speaking terms until a few days ago and had severed ties on social media, with sources claiming their relationship is “hanging by a thread”.

