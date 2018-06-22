Victoria Beckham attends Paris Fashion Week with son

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Fashion designer Victoria Beckham attended the Paris Fashion Week with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday, days after she squashed speculation about a divorce from husband David Beckham.

“Thank you Brooklyn Beckham for being my date today…,” she wrote in an Instagram post, reports people.com.

Victoria, who is also mother to Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, 6, wore a pale blue top and pleated red slacks, while Brooklyn opted for a bee-adorned sweatshirt and black jeans.

On Tuesday, Victoria spoke openly about how she balances her personal and professional life.

“I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,” she said at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City, Hello! reported.

“I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional,” she added.

The couple, who recently attended the royal wedding together, are approaching their 19th wedding anniversary and share four children together including Brooklyn and Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6.

–IANS

nv/vm