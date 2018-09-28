Video highlights Mahatma’s relevance across the world

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) To highlight the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in today’s world on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, Indian missions abroad on Tuesday projected his message in the form of a LED video.

“More than 120 locations have been identified in as many countries to execute the LED projection, including 50 on iconic locations like Piccadilly Circus in London, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Welt Museum in Vienna, Buda Castle in Budapest, Palazzo Senatorio in Rome, Prambanan Temple in Indonesia, Museo de Arte in Peru among others,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the storyline highlights the relevance of Mahatma’s life and philosophy in today’s world and his ability to inspire the present generation.

“The film consists of prominent or key moments taken from Gandhiji’s life, his inspiring quotes, everyday sayings, discourses and initiatives presented in spectacular visual narrative using line-art style of hand drawn illustrations layered with water color and ink wash that symbolise and represent the simplicity that was Gandhi’s life and his teachings,” it said.

“The illustrations seamlessly transition into another in a thread-like fashion, shaping different scenes, giving a visual meaning to the lesson or initiative showcased in the narrative.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a medley version of Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnava Jan To’ by artists from over 40 countries, during the closing ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference in the presence of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti and other prominent personalities.

The famous Gujarati hymn was penned by the 15th century poet Narsimha Mehta and Mahatma Gandhi included it into the roster of prayers routinely sung before his meetings.

All Indian missions abroad identified a local artists/group to record the bhajan in the run-up to Gandhi Jayanti.

“The result is an eclectic, colourful and rich rendition of the hymn infused with the local flavor of the region,” the External Affairs Ministry said ina separate statement.

“From Armenia to Angola, Sri Lanka to Serbia, Iraq to Iceland, prominent local singers/groups have showcased their talent to this favourite hymn of the Mahatma,” it said.

Amongst the star performers is President Baron Divavesi Waqa of Nauru.

