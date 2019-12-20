Video of people damaging cars in police uniform goes viral

Kolkata, Jan 9 (IANS) An unverified video clip, purportedly showing persons in police uniform smashing windshields of vehicles parked in a field apparently in Sujapur of West Bengal’s Malda district during Wednesday’s general strike called by the central trade unions, has gone viral, embarrassing the state’s Mamata Banerjee government.

The video footage showed the perpetrators in police uniform using rifle butts, stones and sticks to damage a series of vehicles.

The incident happened close to a spot where strike supporters had allegedly torched police vehicles during the strike.

Malda police superintendent Alok Rajoria confirmed that the district police had received such a video clip and promised “necessary action” if an enquiry established the involvement police.

“May be, they could not control themselves in a fit of anger,” the SP said.

State education minister and ruling Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chaterjee said if police personnel had indeed indulged in such vandalism that was condemnable.

Congress leader and MLA Manoj Chakraborty demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. “People should know the truth.

CPI-M politburo member Mohammad Salim Aalleged that the state police “motivated and inspired by their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh” vandalised the vehicles.

