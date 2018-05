Hanoi, May 3 (IANS) Vietnam, which has more than five million patients with kidney failure, is facing an acute shortage of the organ for transplantation, a media report said on Thursday.

The country, with a population of some 95 million, bans all forms of human organ sales. Most of the organs come from brain-dead people and live donors, Xinhua quoted a doctor as saying.

