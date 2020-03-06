Vigilance probe against 2 IPS officers in UP

Lucknow, March 11 (IANS) A vigilance probe has been recommended against two IPS officers of UP cadre — Himanshu Kumar and Ajay Pal Sharma.

The probe has been ordered on the basis of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the charges against five IPS officer earlier, accused of corruption by another IPS officer Vaibhav Krishna in a secret letter to the chief minister.

The 2010-batch IPS officer was suspended after an objectionable video in which he was seen — that was found to be genuine by a Gujarat forensic lab.

Krishna had filed an FIR alleging the video to be fake but the lab found that it had neither been edited nor any alteration or morphing had taken place.

The officer had alleged that he was being targeted as he had found out a nexus among some senior IPS officers, politicians and journalists in fixing transfers and postings for a price.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reportedly upset at the confidential letter being leaked and had ordered a department probe against him to be conducted by Lucknow ADG S.N. Sabaat.

The chief minister also took cognizance of Vaibhav Krishna’s allegation against the five IPS officer and transferred them to insignificant positions.

They included Himanshu Kumar, Rampal Sharma, Ganesh Prasad Saha, Sudhir Kumar Singh and Rajiv Narain Singh.

The state government had also set up a three-member committee headed by Director, Vigilance, HC Awasthi and including IG, STF, Amitabh Yash and Managing Director, UP Jal Nigam, Vikas Gothwal to conduct a probe into the charges mentioned in Krishna’s letter and recommend action.

A senior police official privy to the development said the report was submitted to the state government on Monday. He said the SIT has recommended action against two of the five IPS officers and disciplinary action against others. He however refused to divulge further details.

It is on the basis of the SIT recommendation that the vigilance probe has been ordered.

A case will be registered against Ajay Pal Sharma while Himanshu Kumar will first face departmental inquiry.

–IANS

amita/in