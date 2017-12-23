Vigilance to register case against ex-Kerala Minister

Kottayam (Kerala) Jan 4 (IANS) A vigilance court in Kerala on Thursday directed that a case be registered against former state Transport Minister Thomas Chandy in a land grabbing case.

Fresh trouble surfaced for Chandy as the Kottayam Vigilance Court directed the Vigilance Department to register the case in the usurping of government land near the former Minister’s plush resort in Alappuzha.

Chandy had to quit as Minister in November 2017 for the very same reason. He had then claimed that he has “done no wrong”.

The court order came after the Vigilance Department submitted a quick verification report on the allegation of land usurping, which said that “there was merit in the allegation as pointed out by a petitioner”.

The court also asked the Vigilance Department to submit its initial report on January 18.

This has dashed Chandy’s hope of returning to the cabinet any time soon.

Chandy is a three-time legislator belonging to the Nationalist Congress Party.

–IANS

sg/in/vm