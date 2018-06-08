Vijay brings up ton as play resumes after rain in one-off Test

Bengaluru, June 14 (IANS) Opener Murali Vijay notched up his 12th hundred as play resumed after the second rain break with India firmly in control against debutants Afghanistan in the historic one-off Test here on Thursday.

Vijay hit Wafadar for a four over point to bring up his ton with Lokesh Rahul closing in on his half century at the other end.

India were 268/1 after 50 overs as the visiting bowlers were sent on a leather hunt.

Cumulatively 103 minutes were lost due to rain.

