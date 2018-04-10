Vijay Chafekar is new Flag Officer of ICG West

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Inspector General Vijay Chafekar has taken over as the new Flag Officer, Indian Coast Guard (West Region) from IG K.R. Nautiyal, an official said here on Wednesday.

The change of guard was effected on Tuesday. IG Nautiyal who has been promoted as Additional Director General and ICG Commander, Eastern Seaboard, based in Vizag.

The ICG (West) comprises a critical area that extends to the outer limits of the Exclusive Economic Zone from the coasts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep.

Ig Chafekar, who has an M.Phil. in Defence and Strategic Studies, was previously Deputy Director (Policy and Plans) at the ICG Headquarters, New Delhi.

An alumnus of the Joint Services Staff College, New Port, US, IG Chafekar is a recipient of Tatrakshak Medal and the President’s Tatrakshak Medal.

In his three-decade career, IG Chafekar has commanded all classes of ICG Ships and Air Squadrons at Kolkata, Chennai and Daman and has served at various locations including Chennai, Kochi and in the Bureau of Naviks.

