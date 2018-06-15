Vijay Kumar takes over as advisor to J&K Governor

Srinagar, June 22 (IANS) Former IPS officer K. Vijay Kumar on Friday assumed office as Advisor to J&K Governor, an official statement said.

“He was welcomed by Principal Secretary Home, R.K. Goyal and other senior officers at the Civil Secretariat here,” it said.

“A 1975-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Vijay Kumar was till recently holding the post of Senior Security Adviser in the Union Home Ministry, and has experience of the Kashmir Valley, as Inspector General of the Border Security Force between 1998 and 2001.

He also headed the Central Reserve Police Force between 2010 and 2012, before he was appointed as a senior security advisor in the ministry.

