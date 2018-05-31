Vijay Mahajan new CEO of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Vijay Mahajan will be the new Secretary and CEO of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies (RGICS), a foundation release said on Sunday.

According to the release, Mahajan is a social entrepreneur and had founded NGO PRADAN, which motivates young professionals to work at the grassroots to promote livelihood of the poor and the the Basix Social Enterprise Group, which has supported three million poor households through microfinance and livelihood promotion services.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, he has served on the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Rangarajan Committee on Financial Inclusion, Raghuram Rajan Committee on Financial Sector Reforms besides working groups related to 11th and 12th Five Year Plans.

RGF is a charitable trust founded in 1991 to realize the vision of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for “building a modern, secular, and progressive country that enshrines the democratic principle of equality”, while the RGICS is an independent think tank promoted by the RGF and carries out research and policy development on contemporary challenges facing India.

–IANS

