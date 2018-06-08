Vijay, Rahul take India to 248/1 vs Afghanistan (Tea Report)

Bengaluru, June 14 (IANS) Opener Murali Vijay (94 not out) and Lokesh Rahul (33 not out) took India to 248/1 at tea on the opening day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Vijay and Rahul shared a 90-run partnership for the second wicket to take India past the 200-run mark in 36.3 overs before rain played spoilsport, forcing umpires to call off the session early.

Resuming the second session at 158/0, India lost the lone wicket of centurion Shikhar Dhawan (107 off 96) when the Delhi opener found a thick edge off Yamin Ahmadzai’d delivery which landed at the first slip. He slammed 19 boundaries and three sixes.

–IANS

kk/gau/vm