Vijay Rawal enters ‘Mere Sai’

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Child actor Vijay Rawal, who has featured in TV shows like “Peshwa Bajirao” and “Crime Patrol”, has joined the cast of “Mere Sai”.

“My character in the show is called Sahdev. He is a boy who has a habit of stealing things and forgetting it. His parents are really worried about this weird habit,” Vijay said in a statement.

“Finally, they decide to meet Sai Baba to come up with a solution. Sai Baba meets Sahdev. His problem is solved and he becomes a devotee of Sai,” he added.

Actor Abeer Soofi essays the role of Sai Baba in “Mere Sai”.

–IANS

