Vijay Sethupathi still hungry to prove his acting prowess: Arumuga

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Debutant director Arumuga Kumar, who has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi for upcoming yet-untitled Tamil project, says the “Soodhu Kavvum” actor is still hungry for roles that prove his acting prowess.

Kumar has roped in Vijay and actor Gautham Karthik for a yet-untitled Tamil project.

“I have heard people saying that the Tamil films are far away from multi-starrers. The situation is changing fast with the emergence of heroes like Vijay Sethupathi, who is very accommodating and still hungry for roles that define his acting prowess,” Kumar said in a statement.

The film went on floors earlier this week.

Recalling his meeting with Vijay, he said: “As soon as I narrated the script he started discussing the finer points of the film and that was very encouraging. His role will keep his fans engaged throughout.”

The film is produced by 7C Entertainment.

–IANS

