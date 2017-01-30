Vijay to replace Karthik for remainder of TN’s Mushtaq Ali games

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Test opener Murali Vijay will replace wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik for Tamil Nadu’s remaining matches in the south zone leg of the Syed Mushtaq Ali inter-state T20 cricket tournament.

Vijay, who has been out of action since injuring his shoulder during India’s fifth and final Test against England here last month, has been named as a replacement for Karthik, who will miss the rest of the tournament to attend his sister-in-law’s wedding, according to a espncricinfo report.

The 32-year-old Vijay’s first match is expected to be against Goa at the IC-Guru Nanak College ground here on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu have one win and a loss in their two outings so far.

After the game against Goa, the Tamil Nadu side will have a one-day break before they take on Andhra Pradesh on February 2 and Kerala the next day.

–IANS

