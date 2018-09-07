Vijayakumar leads podium sweep for India in Caterham 7 double-header

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) Veteran B Vijayakumar from Coimbatore scored a double by winning both the races in the Caterham 7 Asia Zonal Championship while the Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship triple-header threw up three different winners in Alessandro Ghiretti (France), Alister Yoong (Malaysia) and Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia) at the MMRT here on Sunday.

Vijayakumar led a 1-2-3 finish for India in both the races with MR Dastur and Vicky Chandhok completing the podium in that order in the double-header.

Much of the excitement in the Caterham races came in the first race. Pole-sitter Vijayakumar lost position to Chandhok who was subsequently docked a 30-second penalty for jump start.

Vijayakumar recovered to regain his position at the front and went on to win comfortably. Chandhok came in second but was pushed to third following the penalty while another first-timer Dastur moved up to second.

The second Caterham race result replicated the previous as Vijayakumar put in another fine performance to win from Dastur and Chandhok.

