Vijayan is always anti-Modi: BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, June 24 (IANS) Senior BJP leader O. Rajagopal on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for issuing statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Vijayan always has anti-Modi feelings.

Rajagopal, the lone party legislator in the 140-member Kerala assembly, said it was because of this attitude of Vijayan that he feels the Centre is always anti-Kerala.

Vijayan, who was denied an appointment with Narendra Modi, had said on Saturday that “this consistent stand taken against Kerala by the Prime Minister is not acceptable”.

Reacting to Vijayan’s statement, Rajagopal said the Chief Minister should be specific when levelling allegations against Modi.

“It has now become a practise for Vijayan to drop in to meet the Prime Minister each time he comes to Delhi for his party meeting. What Vijayan fails to understand is Modi is a busy person and might not be able to meet him every time,” said Rajagopal.

He said the Prime Minister had full faith and confidence in his Cabinet ministers and hence there was no need to meet him for every need. “Vijayan can very well meet the concerned minister, when a grievance has to be addressed.”

“When Vijayan was criticising Modi, veteran CPI-M leader and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan came and met Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss about the Palakkad coach factory issue. The very same day, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was launching projects worth Rs 600 crore at the Sree Chithira Thirunal for Medical Sciences and Technology here,” added Rajagopal.

