Vijayan to attend Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the swearing in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Wednesday, it was announced on Monday.

Incidentally, Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal-Secular is an ally of the ruling Left with three legislators, one of whom is a cabinet minister.

A delegation of top Congress leaders from Kerala is also expected to travel to Bengaluru for the swearing-in as several of them had campaigned for party candidates ahead of the May 12 Karnataka assembly elections.

