Vijayan to prepare progress card of ministers

Thiruvananthapuram, April 17 (IANS) Ahead of the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front government completing two years in office, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to prepare a progress card on the performance of his ministers, said informed sources.

According to a source in the know of things, the office of Vijayan has sent a form to each of his 18 cabinet colleagues to state the overall performance of the minister’s departments by indicating the progress made so far.

Vijayan and his team assumed office on May 25, 2016, after the LDF trounced the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front.

The performance rating is expected to be made public.

The assessment will also be linked to the pre-poll manifesto of the LDF as to find out how many promises have been fulfilled.

At the end of the first year also, Vijayan is reported to have conducted an assessment, but the findings were not made public.

