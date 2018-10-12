Vikas Bahl’s former wife slams ‘gutsy, fearless’ Kangana

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Vikas Bahl’s ex wife Richa Dubey came out in support of the filmmaker and slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for saying that the “Queen” director used to ‘bury his face in her neck’ and ‘hold her really tight’.

Dubey took to Twitter on Friday and questioned Kangana, who has worked with Bahl in “Queen”, on why she continued to have a good friendship with the filmmaker despite his inappropriate actions.

She shared a post which read: “This is going beyond boundaries and tolerance level now this is not a #MeToo but a meme. I want to ask all the women if a man makes you uncomfortable and touches you inappropriately would you have a good friendship with that man?”

Dubey added that “would you not cut ties with that man and make your interaction minimum with that person? Or would you still giggle and go out wining and dining with that person or because you want to work with that man because he is good at his work.”

“You are willing to bypass this? Especially when you are strong, fearless and a gutsy person… I don’t understand this at all.”

Dubey then mentioned certain “loopholes” in the actress’s story that included performing together (Kangana and Vikas) an “item number” at Madhu Mantena and Masaba Gupta’s wedding in 2015 to sharing “extremely friendly messages” till date.

Bahl was accused by a woman, who was a previous Phantom Films employee, of sexually harassing her repeatedly after the first incident in 2015 in Goa.

Post that, Kangana had alleged that Bahl used to ‘bury his face in her neck’ and ‘hold her really tight’ to which Dubey slammed the actress and says that “this is not a #MeToo but a meme”.

She concluded by saying that she was not interested in a media battle with Kangana and asked her to stop.

Phantom Films, which Bahl was a part of with business partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, has also been dissolved.

