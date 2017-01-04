Vikram to sport salt-and-pepper look for ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actor Vikram, who was last seen sporting a thick beard for Tamil actioner “Irumugan”, has undergone a makeover for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming spy-thriller “Dhruva Natchathiram”. According to a source, he will be seen in salt-and-pepper look in the film.

“For most part of the film, he will be seen in a salt-and-pepper getup. There might be some flashback portions where he will be required to look younger. The film’s shoot will commence later this week in Coonoor,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Tipped to be a high-octane action-thriller, the film will be shot on an international scale.

The makers are even ready with the film’s first look.

“Over the New Year weekend, Gautham and Vikram met in Dubai to shoot the first look. The poster will be unveiled in a few days,” he said.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is under consideration for the leading lady’s role.

“She is one of the options. Nobody has been finalised yet. The official announcement will be made soon,” the source added.

