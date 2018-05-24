Villager killed in landmine blast near LoC

Jammu, May 31 (IANS) A villager was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday when he accidentally stepped on a landmine near the Line of Control (LoC), police said.

The deceased was identified as Imam Din of Bagyal Dara village.

Landmines are planted by the army near the LoC to prevent infiltration, but defence experts say sometimes these landmines drift away from the place where they are originally planted. Once this happens, they are called ‘drift mines’ and are responsible for most of accidents in areas near the LoC.

–IANS

sq/vd