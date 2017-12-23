Villarreal coach confirms Bakambu bound for China

Madrid, Jan 4 (IANS) Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu looks certain to leave the club to join Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan, Villarreal coach Javier Calleja confirmed.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Thursday’s King’s Cup away tie to Leganes, Calleja on Wednesday said that the Congoloese striker, who has netted nine goals so far this season in the Spanish Liga Santander, would be moving in a deal estimated to be worth around 40 million euros ($48 million), reports Xinhua news agency.

“Bakambu’ s transfer is being finalised and it could be completed in a matter of hours,” said Calleja, who admitted that his club could not turn down such an offer.

“The move is in the interest of all parties, he has a buy-out clause in his contract and it looks like they (Beijing)are going to pay it,” he said.

Bakambu’s two and a half years on the east coast of Spain have seen him score 48 goals in all competitions as his speed and power make him a handful for opposing defenders.

–IANS

gau/vm