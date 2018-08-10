Villarreal earn late 3-2 win over Bremen in pre-season friendly

Bremen (Germany), Aug 11 (IANS) Midfielder Manu Morlanes netted a last-minute goal to enable Villarreal beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Both Villarreal and Bremen are preparing for the 2018-2019 season of the La Liga and Bundesliga respectively, reports Efe.

Although the Spanish side dominated the beginning of the game with nine scoring chances, Bremen forward Max Kruse opened the scoring for his side after 26 minutes into the match.

Villarreal battled to score the equaliser, but the German side had a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Forward Karl Toko Ekambi netted the equaliser for the Spanish club after just four minutes into the second half.

Ekambi struck again with the second goal for Villarreal 15 minutes later, as the Spanish side showed good performance to assure the fans before the new season.

With just one minute to go, Bremen forward Yuya Osako scored the equaliser from a header for the German side, but Manu netted the winner in the last minute of the game, dominated and controlled by Villarreal.

