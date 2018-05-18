Villarreal renews coach Calleja’s contract

Vila-real (Spain), May 20 (IANS) Villarreal announced on Sunday the renewal of coach Javi Calleja’s contract for one year.

Calleja will continue to lead Villarreal in the 2018-19 season, in which the Spanish club is set to compete in the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the UEFA Europa League, reports Efe.

‘Javi Calleja trained as a coach in the heart of the club, coming to the club six seasons ago to shape the cadet category. From there, his progression on the benches was meteoric, winning three leagues with the Youth Division in addition to a Champions Cup in Spain,’ the club said in a statement.

It added that as a professional footballer, Calleja played in the first team of Villarreal in one of the most important times of the club, reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Spanish coach, who will continue with the same technical staff, led Villarreal after the dismissal of Fran Escriba in the first third of this season, which the Spanish club concluded with the Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Real Madrid.

Calleja has helped Villarreal finish fifth in the La Liga this season.

