Villarreal signs Gerard Moreno on five-year contract

Barcelona, June 12 (IANS) Spanish football club Villarreal on Tuesday announced the signing of Spanish striker Gerard Moreno to a five-year contract, after three seasons with Espanyol.

Moreno, 26, was Espanyol’s top scorer in the 2017/2018 season, and the club confirmed Villarreal had paid the 20 million euros ($23.58 million) termination clause, reports Efe.

“After three intense seasons, with good and bad moments, today I quit being an RCD Espanyol player,” Moreno said in a post on his official Twitter account.

“I want to thank the club for the treatment and affection I received during these three seasons,” he added.

Moreno first joined Villarreal in 2010 with the under-19 A team, ascending to the Villarreal B team in the Second Division A the same year.

In a statement, the Spanish club said “Gerard is a left-footed, hardworking, quality striker who is strong in the air and has a great finish ability. He always has the goal in sight but also has the virtue to link up with his teammates.”

The club praised Moreno as “one of the key players to help the Yellows get promoted back up to the First Division” following their difficult 2012/2013 season in the second-tier Spanish league.

“As a talent developed at the Villarreal CF Academy, it is a most anticipated return,” the club concluded. “Welcome back Gerard!”

–IANS

kk/bg