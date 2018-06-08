Villarreal signs Karl Toko Ekambi for 5 seasons

Vila-real (Spain), June 8 (IANS) Villarreal CF has reached an agreement to sign Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi for five seasons for 20 million euros ($23.3 million) from French top-division football club Angers SCO.

The 25-year-old will be the La Liga club’s first signing for the 2018-2019 season. He will be presented to the public on Friday at the Jose Soriano public school in Vila-real, reports Efe.

“Villarreal CF have come to a transfer agreement with Angers SCO for striker Toko Ekambi, who is now linked to the Yellows for the next five seasons,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

“The French-Cameroonian striker, who was one of the huge sensations in European football last season, is a luxury reinforcement for the Yellow Submarine ahead of the 2018-19 season.”

Toko Ekambi wrapped up a great season with the Ligue 1 club, scoring a total of 17 goals in his position as striker, but he has also played as a winger.

The 17-time capped Toko Ekambi arrived in Vila-real on Wednesday for the obligatory medical examination.

This is one of the biggest investments the club has ever made in signing a player, although it transferred Cedric Bakambu during the winter transfer window to China’s Beijing Guoan for around $45 million.

