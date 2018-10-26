Viñales wins Australian MotoGP, Marquez crashes out

Phillip Island (Australia), Oct 28 (IANS) Spanish rider Maverick Viñales on Sunday secured his first title of the season after he emerged victorious at the Australian MotoGP while his compatriot Marc Marquez crashed out of the race.

Ending Yamaha’s 25-race losing streak, the 23-year-old Spaniard clocked 40 minutes, 51.081 seconds, ahead of Italy’s Andrea Iannone and Andrea Dovizioso respectively, reports Efe.

“I needed that win, we needed that win, Yamaha needed it,” Viñales said after his victory.

Marquez, who secured his fifth career MotoGP title after he triumphed at the Japanese Grand Prix earlier in the month, crashed out of the race at Phillip Island following his collision with Frenchman Johann Zarco at 280 km/h.

“Today we were very lucky, we are physically well. Johann Zarco has apologized, great gesture. It is part of the races,” Marquez tweeted.

This is the third time Marquez has crashed out at the Australian GP after 2016 and 2014.

