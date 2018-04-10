Vinod Khanna conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award posthumously

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna, who died last year, has been conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award — the highest cinema honour in India — posthumously.

It was a collective decision of the 65th National Film Awards jury, chaired by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, to confer the award on Vinod Khanna, who starred in some of the biggest Bollywood hits like “Mere Apne”, “Insaaf” “Parvarish” “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”, “Qurbani”, “Dayavaan”, “Mera Gaon Mera Desh”, “Chandni”, “The Burning Train” and “Amar, Akbar, Anthony”.

Kapur told the media here on Friday that he wishes he had worked with Vinod Khanna at least once.

Vinod Khanna died in Mumbai on April 27 last year after prolonged illness. He was 70.

The actor was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency.

–IANS

