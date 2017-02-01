Vinod Rai & Co meet BCCI officials on IPL 2017

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) met Indian cricket board BCCI officials on Wednesday to take stock of the urgent and important matters mainly concerning the successful conduct of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The CoA has issued directions that the existing processes for availing the services and the appointment of the vendors for IPL will continue for this season,” BCCI said in a statement.

The CoA, comprising former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji, assured the franchisees and all the stakeholders that all the IPL preparations will be promptly dealt with under the supervision and directions of the CoA by the BCCI/IPL management team, according to the release.

The IPL operational timelines for the 2017 season will be communicated shortly by the BCCI/IPL management team.

The IPL 2017 Twenty20 tournament will commence from April 5.

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed a four-member CoA to run the affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

–IANS

