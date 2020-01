Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by a mob is “unacceptable”.

“We condemn the incident of violence at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. This is unacceptable. Humanity comes above all else,” Banerjee tweeted.

On Friday, a mob gheraoed the holy shrine of Nankana Sahib, leaving several devotees stranded inside.

