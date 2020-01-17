Violence in garb of protests becoming unbearable: VHP

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday upped the ante on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protestors, urging the government to act against those, who the VHP claimed, are indulging in large scale violence in the garb of anti-CAA protests.

“The violence being perpetrated in the country under the cover of so-called protests against the CAA is becoming unbearable,” said Milind Parande, the International Secretary General of Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Calling the anti-CAA protests “ill-advised and misplaced”, he pointed to the incident of pro-CAA rally by Hindutva outfits being attacked in Jharkhand’s Lohardagga on Thursday.

Parande blamed the violence on Jharkhand’s Congress-JMM-RJD alliance government.

“Deadly attacks were mounted on them (rallyists), and this has again proved that with the change of government how quickly the jihadi mindset turns fatally aggressive on Hindus,” he said, demanding “exemplary punishment” be given to the attackers.

Parande also took a jibe at the anti-CAA protestors camped at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

“Due to these so-called protests, not only the arterial roads and parks in the capital city are being encroached upon and occupied but in the Muslim majority areas also the life of non-Muslims/Hindus have become a nightmare,” a VHP statement said.

Parande also accused the Congress party-led national Opposition of indulging in “appeasement of the Muslim vote bank”. He accused them of “misinforming, misguiding and confusing the people”, terming the Opposition actions as an “evil game against the country and the constitution”.

–IANS

abn/bc