Violence in Rajasthan city, Dalit leaders’ houses torched

Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) Clashes broke out in Hindaun city in Rajasthan’s Kairali district after a protest on Tuesday, demanding action against those involved in looting and vandalism during the Bharat Bandh called on Monday by Dalit groups against dilution of SC/ST Act, turned violent, police said.

Curfew has been imposed in the city and over 40 people arrested, a police officer said.

According to police sources, people came out on to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the violence on Monday and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. The mob torched the house of Dalit leaders including BJP legislator Rajkumari Jatav and former minister Bharosilal Jatav of the Congress.

Police sources also said that when police took out a flag march on Tuesday morning, some miscreants engaged in violence and clashed with the security personnel.

When even force did not work, police fired tear gas shells – some of which fell on a government school, leading to chaos in which around a dozen schoolchildren were injured, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kayal said that curfew will continue in the town till Wednesday morning and 45 people have been arrested. Situation is under control and police are continuously reviewing the situation, he added.

Meanwhile, state police chief O.O. Galhotra said that except in Hindaun, normalcy returned to Rajasthan on Tuesday.

He told the media that a total of 23 companies of police have been deployed in different towns and flag marches are being carried out in the most-affected areas.

A total of 172 cases have been registered against miscreants for damaging public property, engaging in violence, looting and other such crimes.

Over 1,000 people have been booked from different parts of the state and the hunt is on to trace others involved in the violence which erupted on Monday.

–IANS

arc/vd/him/