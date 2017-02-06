Vir Das set for world tour

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor-comedian Vir Das is geared up for The Boarding Das World Tour, which will cover six continents and 21 countries.

Speaking about the tour, Vir said in a statement: “An Indian comedian has never played to an audience this large. The year 2017 is going to be exhausting. I’m going to perform for half the globe and shoot two films this year. I’m looking forward to the frequent flyer miles more than anything else.”

The Boarding Das World Tour promises to be an insight into the next chapter of Vir’s life.

While he launched a comedy special about his personal life last year, this year shines light on a new phase – Vir exiting the 20s’ mindset and finding his way into his 30s.

A hilarious take on his change of perspective, Vir is taking his comedy to his Indian and international fans across the world.

–IANS

