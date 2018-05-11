Entertainment

Vir Das to play FBI agent in American dramedy (Lead, correcting para 3)

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Comedian Vir Das has been signed on by ABC for a new hour-long weekly dramedy FBI series “Whiskey Cavalier”, produced by Warner Brothers. He feels it’s an exciting tim to bring Indian voices to American television.

“Whiskey Cavalier” is an hour-long high octane action dramedy following the tough but tender FBI agent who has a code name of Whiskey Cavalier. Vir will be seen essaying one of the main agents in the FBI named Jai Datta, a statement said.

This marks his second venture into American television series space after “In Theory” was announced last year for another network.

On his new show, Vir said: “I had such a good time shooting the pilot. It’s an exciting time to bring Indian voices to American television. This is a comedy team and a cast that is the right mix of laughs and action. I’m looking forward to saving the world with some hilarious people.

“It was something that the universe sent my way while I was on tour in the US. I ended up meeting the team and we found this character together.”

