Virat Kohli shares his wedding experience in Italy

Sources from Bollywood industry have stated that news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s big fat Italian wedding last year in December took the nation by storm. Meanwhile from details of the venue to what the bride and groom wore, fans were lapping up every tiny detail of the wedding.

Meanwhile in an interview with interview with India Today’s Boria Majumdar, Virat opened up on what it was like to get married amid such media frenzy. He said he thinks it’s only as difficult as you want it to be. He doesn’t think they have focused on it at all. Moreover Virat also talked about the immense negativity on social media.

Further there is no secret that Anushka has been brutally trolled every time the cricketer has failed to perform on the field. He thinks nowadays with so much interactions happening on social media, and he know it’s good till a certain extent but when it comes to people getting nasty.

Moreover when Boria interjected to ask if he was also talking about the trolls getting personal, Virat said it is not personal, he means, and they don’t pay attention to it, but he is talking about the stuff you see in general nowadays. Presently people gets nasty towards other people and actually enjoying negativity on social media is something very alarming.