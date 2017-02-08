Virbhadra case: Court defers hearing of case against LIC agent

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred hearing of a case against Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent Anand Chauhan in a disproportionate assets case involving Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal deferred the hearing for February 27 after defence counsel sought one more adjournment for scrutinising the documents.

The respondent Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the chargesheet against Chauhan accusing him of investing Virbhadra Singh’s “tainted” money of Rs 5.14 crore in LIC policies purchased in Virbhadra’s name and those of his family members, including wife Pratibha Singh.

The ED had booked him under the charges of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A probe had reportedly found that Virbhadra Singh had accumulated assets worth Rs 6.03 crore in his name and in the name of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his tenure as the Union Steel Minister from 2009 to 2011.

–IANS

akk/qd/dg