Vishal Dadlani tries ‘Bengali babu’ look

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who will be seen as a judge on “Indian Idol 10”, tried the Bengali dhoti look for the auditions of contestants from Kolkata for the show.

For the audition episode, Vishal decided to let go of his everyday casual western wear look and decided to flaunt a Bengali style dhoti. His ‘Bengali babu’ look was appreciated, read a statement.

On the show, composer Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar are a part of the judges panel with Vishal.

Starting on Sony Entertainment Television from July 7, the singing reality television show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

