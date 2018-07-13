Vishal looks up to Mohit Malik

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Vishal Aditya Singh says his “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala” co-star Mohit Malik is his favourite and looks up to him.

Talking about Mohit, who has been in the industry for over a decade, Vishal said in a statement: “There are a few actors in the industry who are true to the craft and are genuine. Mohit is one such actor and is by far my favourite. He is so dedicated and hard-working that I look up to him.”

Mohit feels blessed to be surrounded by “such positive people”.

“Vishal is a great actor himself,” he said.

